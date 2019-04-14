Dr. John David Laida



Clarksville - Dr. John David Laida, age 99, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Arcadia Senior Living Clarksville.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Felts Dent, and Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



The Laida family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Dr. Laida entered into this life on July 22, 1919, in Skaneateles, N.Y. son of the late John and Susan Laida. He was a Veteran of The United States Army, a graduate of the Southern Baptist Seminary, and Gordon College. During World War II, he served as U.S. Army Chaplain in Europe. From 1960 to 1988, Dr. Laida served as the Pastor of First Baptist Church Clarksville. In 1980 he became the President of the Tennessee Baptist Convention. In 1984 he was Chairman of the Bicentennial Steering Committee and went on to serve as either a Board Member or Chairman of more than 25 organizations. Dr. Laida was a member of the Parking Authority, Planning Commission, Zoning Board, United Way, and held numerous positions of leadership. He was also a member of Clarksville Civitan Club for more than 50 years, and Chaplain Civitan International, 1966. Dr. Laida enjoyed woodworking, canning, and gardening.



Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Elizabeth "Lib" Laida; daughters, Deborah (Richard) Sawyer, Susan (Ed) Maywald, Connie (Kirk) Stem, and Gayle (Jeff) Cates; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jerome) Hertweck, Marilyn (Sam) Yahel, Jessie (Mat) Gladden, J.P. Maywald, David (Brandy) Cates, and Michael Cates, and six great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Clarksville, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Clarksville, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040.