Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - John David Waddle, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his residence.

John was born September 12, 1953, in Nashville, TN, to the late L.C. Waddle and Mary Elizabeth Dotherow Waddle.

Mr. Waddle was a home builder. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Eagle Skeet Club, Cross Creek Clays, and the Roxy Regional Theatre Band.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. The family will have a private service, with Dr. Greg Glover officiating.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann Russell Waddle; daughter, Melanie (Tommy) Dennis of Tullahoma, TN; son, Jim (Julie) Waddle of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Paige Dennis, Charli Dueker, Talen Waddle, and Myla Dennis; great grandson, Kipp "Beaner" Beecroft; sister, Mary Williams of Paris, TN; and brother, Walter Waddle of McKenzie, TN.

Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Loxley, Steve McCadams, Glynn Mebane, Rick Prall, Carl Robertson, Mike Taylor, and Tom Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Campaign of First Presbyterian and Loaves and Fishes, 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 9, 2019
