Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for John McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dorris McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dorris McElroy Obituary
John Dorris McElroy

Clarksville -

John Dorris "Mac" McElroy age 80, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.

Dorris entered this life on October 19, 1939 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jesse and Effie Smith McElroy. He was a Baptist and retired from Clarksville Gas and Water after 40 years of service. Dorris was very loved by his grandchildren and was known to them as "Pop". Those who had the privilege to meet or know him were blessed with his humor.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann (Sheppard) McElroy, four brothers, and one sister.

Survivors include his daughters; Pam (Russ) Clark, Bonita Floyd and Lea (Scott) Davis; grandchildren; Jonathan (Jessica) Clark, Kimberly (Jerry) Gray, Stephen (Melissa) Floyd, Kristi (Paul) Guzman, Brendan Davis, Carlie Davis, Hanna Davis and Scotti Davis; great-grandchildren; Amy, Jayden, Britton, Hattie, Alexandria, Elijah, and Ben Abraham; sister-in-love; Barbara (Steve) Elliott; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now