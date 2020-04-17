|
|
John Dorris McElroy
Clarksville -
John Dorris "Mac" McElroy age 80, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
Dorris entered this life on October 19, 1939 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jesse and Effie Smith McElroy. He was a Baptist and retired from Clarksville Gas and Water after 40 years of service. Dorris was very loved by his grandchildren and was known to them as "Pop". Those who had the privilege to meet or know him were blessed with his humor.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann (Sheppard) McElroy, four brothers, and one sister.
Survivors include his daughters; Pam (Russ) Clark, Bonita Floyd and Lea (Scott) Davis; grandchildren; Jonathan (Jessica) Clark, Kimberly (Jerry) Gray, Stephen (Melissa) Floyd, Kristi (Paul) Guzman, Brendan Davis, Carlie Davis, Hanna Davis and Scotti Davis; great-grandchildren; Amy, Jayden, Britton, Hattie, Alexandria, Elijah, and Ben Abraham; sister-in-love; Barbara (Steve) Elliott; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020