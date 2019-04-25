|
|
John "Tom" Gresham
Clarksville - The funeral service for John Thompson "Tom" Gresham, age 85 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Tom passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare after his battle with cancer. He was born on October 19, 1933 in Clarksville, Tn to Noble and Marie Gudgel Gresham. Tom was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University, loved wood-working, and golf.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his, wife, Sara Francis Gresham; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Goostree. He is survived by his siblings, Linn (Evelyn) Gresham of Chester, SC, Mary Gresham Goostree of Tuscaloosa, AL, and David Gresham of Clarksville; nieces and nephews, John Gresham, Nancy Gresham, Charles Gresham, Susan Goostree Allen, Jimmy Tom Goostree, Rebecca Goostree, and Louisa Goostree Marchant; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Please feel free to donate to the in Tom's name.
Please visit Tom's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019