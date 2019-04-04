Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church
503 Thompkins Lane
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church
503 Thompkins Lane
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McDaniel Jr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John McDaniel Jr. Obituary
John McDaniel, Jr.

Clarksville - Minister John T. McDaniel, Jr., 55, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born in Chattanooga November 5, 1963 to John T. McDaniel, Sr. and Odessa Crutch-McDaniel. From 1981 to 1993 McDaniel proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. He was an ordained minister who graduated from David Lipscomb University in 2008 with a social work/religious studies degree. John loved to preach the word of God and actively participated in church activities at Edgefield Missionary Baptist. He was also an avid motorcycle rider who loved his Harley-Davidson. Survivors include parents, Odessa Crutch-McDaniel of Nashville, TN and John T. McDaniel, Sr. of Chattanooga, TN; wife, of 35 years Yolanda Plummer-McDaniel of Clarksville, TN; daughters, Akeyia McDaniel of Chattanooga, TN and Tiffani Jett (Swannie) of Orlando, FL; and two granddaughters, Alayah and Janai. He leaves behind a host of beloved family members and friends. Visitation 10-11 AM with funeral to follow, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church 503 Thompkins Lane, Clarksville, TN 37043, Pastors Brian Webster and Roosevelt Walker officiating, Private burial will occur on Monday, April 8 at the veteran's cemetery in Nashville, TN. Arrangements entrusted Hooker Funeral Home
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now