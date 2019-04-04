|
John McDaniel, Jr.
Clarksville - Minister John T. McDaniel, Jr., 55, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born in Chattanooga November 5, 1963 to John T. McDaniel, Sr. and Odessa Crutch-McDaniel. From 1981 to 1993 McDaniel proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. He was an ordained minister who graduated from David Lipscomb University in 2008 with a social work/religious studies degree. John loved to preach the word of God and actively participated in church activities at Edgefield Missionary Baptist. He was also an avid motorcycle rider who loved his Harley-Davidson. Survivors include parents, Odessa Crutch-McDaniel of Nashville, TN and John T. McDaniel, Sr. of Chattanooga, TN; wife, of 35 years Yolanda Plummer-McDaniel of Clarksville, TN; daughters, Akeyia McDaniel of Chattanooga, TN and Tiffani Jett (Swannie) of Orlando, FL; and two granddaughters, Alayah and Janai. He leaves behind a host of beloved family members and friends. Visitation 10-11 AM with funeral to follow, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church 503 Thompkins Lane, Clarksville, TN 37043, Pastors Brian Webster and Roosevelt Walker officiating, Private burial will occur on Monday, April 8 at the veteran's cemetery in Nashville, TN. Arrangements entrusted Hooker Funeral Home
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019