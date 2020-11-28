John Minor Richardson
Clarksville - John Minor Richardson, age 98, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence.
John was born July 31, 1922, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Henry Percy Richardson and Leone Julia Hille Richardson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, H.P. Richardson, Jr. and Sam Hille Richardson; and sister, Mary Francis Lusk.
Mr. Richardson was a retired attorney and served two terms in the Tennessee State Legislature. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, December 2, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. A live stream of the service will be available at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
and clicking on John's tribute. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Grey Zazzi Richardson; two sons, John (Connie) Richardson, Jr. and Steven (Lisa) Richardson; daughter, Julia Grey Richardson; six grandchildren, Lillian, Stephanie (Brooks) Miller, Tyler (Amanda) Richardson, Brittany (Joe) Hicks, Samuel (Micah) Richardson, and Jereme (Laura) Richardson; and eight great grandchildren, Grey Miller, Ryder Richardson, Hille Miller, Sheridan Richardson, Tyhler Hicks, Lucas Hicks, Wyatt Hicks, and Natalie Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarksville Christian School, 505 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.