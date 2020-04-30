|
John Noonan
Clarksville - John Thomas Noonan "Big John", age 65 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. For those that wish to view the service, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin Live Streaming at 11 a.m.
John entered into this life on July 25, 1954 in Bangor, ME to the late Henry and Filene French Noonan. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and retired from Clarksville Montgomery County School System. John was the custodian for Rossview High School, where he made many friends whom he loved dearly. For twenty years, John enjoyed umpiring for Clarksville National Little League. He was loved by and will be missed by so many.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, George and Henry Noonan.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Hunter Noonan; daughter, Wendy (Joseph) Lovejoy of Kennebunk, ME; brother, David (Joyce) Noonan; sister, Filene (Chuck) Spencer; sister-in-law, Dawn Noonan; grandchildren, Cameron, Carley, and Chase, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarksville Humane Society.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020