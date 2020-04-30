Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Streaming on McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home Facebook page
Resources
More Obituaries for John Noonan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Noonan


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Noonan Obituary
John Noonan

Clarksville - John Thomas Noonan "Big John", age 65 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. For those that wish to view the service, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin Live Streaming at 11 a.m.

John entered into this life on July 25, 1954 in Bangor, ME to the late Henry and Filene French Noonan. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and retired from Clarksville Montgomery County School System. John was the custodian for Rossview High School, where he made many friends whom he loved dearly. For twenty years, John enjoyed umpiring for Clarksville National Little League. He was loved by and will be missed by so many.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, George and Henry Noonan.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Hunter Noonan; daughter, Wendy (Joseph) Lovejoy of Kennebunk, ME; brother, David (Joyce) Noonan; sister, Filene (Chuck) Spencer; sister-in-law, Dawn Noonan; grandchildren, Cameron, Carley, and Chase, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarksville Humane Society.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now