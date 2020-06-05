John Outlaw
1940 - 2020
John Outlaw

Clarksville - Age 80, passed away June 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 18, 1940 in Clarksville, Tn. to Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Lee Jordan Outlaw. He was educated in the Montgomery Co Schools graduating from Burt High School. He was a member of Haynes Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen & son, Jonathan. He is survived by

daughter, Angela Moore, sister, Dorothy (Eric) Smith (Aurora, Colorado), nephew, Don (Rhonda) G. Outlaw, and niece Delbra Renee Petty; a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Tuesday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral
01:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
