John Outlaw



Clarksville - Age 80, passed away June 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 18, 1940 in Clarksville, Tn. to Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Lee Jordan Outlaw. He was educated in the Montgomery Co Schools graduating from Burt High School. He was a member of Haynes Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen & son, Jonathan. He is survived by



daughter, Angela Moore, sister, Dorothy (Eric) Smith (Aurora, Colorado), nephew, Don (Rhonda) G. Outlaw, and niece Delbra Renee Petty; a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Tuesday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens









