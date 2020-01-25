|
John Roberts
Clarksville - John Daniel Roberts, age 45, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center.
A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Services in his hometown of Joliet, IL will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Irving Athletic Club at 703 Richards Street, Joliet, IL 60433.
John entered this life on October 28, 1974, in Joliet, IL. He was a Union Laborer with Local #75. He enjoyed playing the guitar, deer hunting, being a papa to his grandchildren, and being a daddy to Skylar.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Black, and maternal grandmother, Louella Lee.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Blair Roberts; children, DiaBreanah Roberts, Alexya (Stephen) Jurkowski, Jacob Daniel Roberts, and Skylar Roberts; brother, Richard Black; grandchildren, McKenzie, Kaylynn, Landon, and Logan, and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John's family.
