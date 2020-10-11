John Roberts
Clarksville - John A. Roberts, age 68, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Lisa Thabet officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
John entered into this life on June 2, 1952, in Alabama to the late Albert Roberts and Inez Roberts Letner. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, riding farm gators, farming, watching rodeos. John was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and anyone in need.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Roberts; nephew, Tony Borden; nieces, Regina Weedon, Cindy Andrew, Lisa Thabet, Frieda Edwards, and Pamela Denton.
Pallbearers will be Chad Price, Jimmy Andrew, Tony Borden, Pamela Denton, Bill Edwards, Timothy Weedon, Jr., and Dakota Weedon.
