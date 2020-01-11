|
|
John Roe Dowlen
John Roe Dowlen, 94, passed away on January 6, 2020 at Tennova. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shirley Wiedeman; three sisters, Wilmuth Dowlen Peacher, Susan Dowlen Karnes, and Irma Dowlen Baker; and the mother of his children, Betty Green Dowlen. He is survived by five children; Mary (Jackie) Pearce, Diane (Mark) Underwood, Debby Noyes, John (Sandra) Dowlen and Kathy (Tripp) Mullins. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews; all of whom he deeply loved.
Known as "John Roe" by many, he was a lifelong farmer growing up in Port Royal then moving to Sango. He was a WWII veteran serving his country in Okinawa after high school graduation. He returned to attend and graduate from APSU with a degree in Biology. He enjoyed working as a chemist for Witco in Chicago, IL, and later for DuPont in North Carolina. However, homesick for the hills and farm land of Tennessee he returned to Montgomery County in 1959 to teach in our public schools for almost 20 years and was known in particular for his interactive and challenging Chemistry classes at CHS. He was an active member of the Sango United Methodist Church and sang for over 50 years in the choir. Starting at age 50 and for more than 40 years, John Roe was a regular Saturday night dancer at the local Senior Citizens Center and will be missed by many.
John donated his body to Vanderbilt, therefore there are no immediate plans for a memorial service.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Dowlen Family Memorial Scholarship at Austin Peay State University, P.O. Box 4417 Clarksville, TN 37044 or contact the Advancement Office for on-line gifts at 931.221.7127
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020