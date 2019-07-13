Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
John Silas Boggs Sr.


1954 - 2019
John Silas Boggs Sr. Obituary
John Silas Boggs, Sr.

Clarksville - John Silas Boggs, Sr., age 64, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence.

John was born July 12, 1954, in West Virginia, to the late James Owen Boggs and Thelma Davidson Boggs.

He worked for 42 years in the auto industry, having served as finance manager and in car sales. John was a beloved husband and father. He loved writing songs and playing his guitar. He was a great water skier. In his last years, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 14, at 3:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. John Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, in Cunningham. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, from 1:00 PM until the time of service, at the funeral home.

John is survived by his life partner and soulmate, Lisa Greene; two sons, John "Little John" Boggs, Jr. of Clarksville and Dr. Robert "Cole" Boggs of Birmingham, AL; and man's best friend, Turbo.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 13 to July 14, 2019
