John Stonewall Jackson III



Clarksville - John S. Jackson, III, (JJ), of Clarksville, TN, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2019, at the age of 36, as a result of his ongoing battle with PTSD.



JJ was born in San Francisco on May 15, 1982. He graduated from Ft. Campbell High School in 2000. Immediately thereafter, he joined the Army and served his country honorably and proudly as an MP. After Sept. 11, 2001, JJ did three combat tours, one in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. He later worked at Disneyworld in Security and for Walmart.



JJ is survived by his children, Emily Jackson and Alyssa Jackson; his mother, Mildred Thomas and step-father Jeffry Thomas, his maternal grandfather, Jerry Harpole, his sisters Alicia Feller, Suzanne Mapps (Neal Mapps), Sarah Taylor, Bekah Denton-Wilson, Gabby Thomas and Aleathea Jackson; and brother Goeffry Thomas; his aunts Margaret Graves and Elizabeth Locher (Michael Locher), cousins Christina Villenueva (David Villenueva), and Mary Steele. He is also survived by many other cousins, nephews and nieces who loved him and will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Yasuko Graves.



JJ's happiest times were being a Dad. His true loves are his daughters Emily and Alyssa. He was a big 49er's fan. JJ could come up with the corniest jokes and pull some of the silliest pranks. He just loved to get a smile or a rise out of you. The family wants to thank, Suzanne Mapps for always being there for JJ. Without you, he would have lost this battle even sooner.



Visitation and Memorial services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 At the Clarksville Grace Church of the Nazarene, 3135 Trenton Rd., Clarksville, TN 37040, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Following a funeral procession to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 for final interment with full military honors. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019