Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
1927 - 2020
John Wilkinson Obituary
John Wilkinson

Clarksville - John B. Wilkinson, age 92, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery.

The Wilkinson family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

John entered into this life on September 28, 1927 in Christian Co., KY to the late John E. Wilkinson and Alice Anderson Wilkinson. He was retired from a career in the automobile business and was a Methodist. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Wilkinson, and siblings, James Wilkinson Sr., Hugh Wilkinson, and Cora Davenport.

Survivors include his sons, Wayne P. Wilkinson and his wife Nancy, Greg Wilkinson; grandchildren, Patrick Wilkinson, Richard C. Tucker and his wife Mary, Brittney Lesser and her husband Nicholas, and Ashley Botts; and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Lesser, Richard Tucker, Patrick Wilkinson, Louie Wilkinson, Eric Wooten, and Jim DeCesare.

Condolences may be made to John's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
