John William Conn
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for John William Conn, age 49 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. John passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on December 2, 1969 in Montgomery County, Tn. John was a master carpenter and football coach. He never met a stranger and was the biggest Steelers fan on the planet.
He is preceded in death by his father, Garry Conn, Sr. and brother, Jeffrey Rock. John is survived by his mother, Peggy Parham Rock; wife, Kathy Conn; children: Brian Conn, Michael Conn, ShayAnn Conn, and Marie Scavetti; brother, Garry Conn, Jr.; and sister, Cathy Conn Latham (Brent).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League-Clarksville, www.buddyball.net.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019