John William Craven, III

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for John William Craven, III, age 77 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Steve Louder, Rev. Taylor Young, and Bro. John Routzahn will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. John passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born on March 23, 1943 in High Point, NC to the late John and Lola Hornaday Craven.

John was an elder of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He loved spending time with his family, being a member of the Hardee's Round-table Club, piddling in the garage, and keeping a meticulous lawn. To his grandchildren, he was the greatest pumpkin pie maker and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Myrna Horner Craven; son, John (Melissa) Craven, VI; daughters, Jamie Bailey and Tracy (Jon) Beene; sisters: Mary Ann Hylman, Peggy Zinchuk, and Penny Mills; grandchildren: Alicia (Lee) Olvey, Deanna (John) Hill, Lena (Montana) Turner, Paige Beene, Patrick Beene, Evan Craven, and Jacob Craven; and great-grandchildren: Quinn, Caleb, Penelope, Liz, Sawyer, and Gracelyn.

Please visit John's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
