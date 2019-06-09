Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
317 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
John Winston Allgood

Clarksville - John Winston Allgood, age 53, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

John was born August 1, 1965, in Dover, DE, to Rose Hanley Allgood and the late William R. Allgood. He was a proud US Navy veteran and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Meghan Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by four sons, Andrew Allgood, Billy Allgood, Matt Allgood, and Jesse Allgood; three daughters, Megan Allgood, Ashley Allgood, and Amanda Allgood; brother, Robert (Heather) Allgood; and two sisters, Sarah (Cary) Garner and Elizabeth (Danny) Hayes.

In addition to his father, John was also preceded in death by one sister, Joni Marie Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Mission Fund, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 9, 2019
