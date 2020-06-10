Mrs. Gilreath,
I'm so sorry about Mr. Gilreath. He was always such a kind man. You and he were a beautiful couple and he will be missed. Please know you will be in my prayers.
Sincerely,
Carl Parsons
Johnnie Baskel Gilreath Jr.
Clarksville - Johnnie Baskel Gilreath Jr., age 76, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Laughlin, NV.
Johnnie was born June 20, 1943 in Clarkrange, TN to the late Johnnie Baskel Gilreath Sr. and Bonzie Evelyn Matthews Gilreath. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Faye Leal and Peggy Delores Williams and nephew, Douglas Edward Gilreath.
Johnnie was a retired U.S. Army Infantry Lieutenant Colonel with over 26 years of dedicated service.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Elke Gilreath; brother; Richard Douglas Gilreath; nephews, John Michael Gilreath, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Michael Leal and wife Claudia, Atlanta , Georgia, Nicholas Leal and wife Debbie and son Nicholas Jr., San Francisco, California, Mary Gilreath and Bruce Lento and children of Alte Loma, California, Rhonda Keefer and children of Livingston, Tennessee, Kirby Jr. Gilreath of Crossville, Tennessee, Brenda Reed of Orlando, Florida, and Betty Jean Fassett and husband Gary of Astor, Florida; brother-in-law, Nicholas Leal, Fort Wayne, Indiana; niece, Theresa Hammond and Husband Roy, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Many second cousins and their children, brother-in-law, Karl-Heinz Schumann and wife Brigitte, daughter, Kirsten, son, Marc Schumann, Wife Yvonne, son, Felix; sister-in-law, Christa Mansour, brother-in-law, Dr. Omar Mansour, sons, Dergaan (Delli) Mansour, wife Ika and children and son, Omar Mansour Jr. (All Live in Germany).
ALL OF OUR WONDERFUL EMPLOYEES, Josh Mcleskey, Patty L. Suiter, Ellen Desilvio, Katie Hooper, Lydia Nichols, Margot Craven, Helga Ricci and Bea Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT, 17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090, https://www.thejourneyhomeproject.org/
"My beloved husband Johnnie, my best friend, partner of 52 years of marriage, my love for you has grown greater each day and will be forever, until we meet again!" - Elke
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Clarksville - Johnnie Baskel Gilreath Jr., age 76, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Laughlin, NV.
Johnnie was born June 20, 1943 in Clarkrange, TN to the late Johnnie Baskel Gilreath Sr. and Bonzie Evelyn Matthews Gilreath. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Faye Leal and Peggy Delores Williams and nephew, Douglas Edward Gilreath.
Johnnie was a retired U.S. Army Infantry Lieutenant Colonel with over 26 years of dedicated service.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Elke Gilreath; brother; Richard Douglas Gilreath; nephews, John Michael Gilreath, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Michael Leal and wife Claudia, Atlanta , Georgia, Nicholas Leal and wife Debbie and son Nicholas Jr., San Francisco, California, Mary Gilreath and Bruce Lento and children of Alte Loma, California, Rhonda Keefer and children of Livingston, Tennessee, Kirby Jr. Gilreath of Crossville, Tennessee, Brenda Reed of Orlando, Florida, and Betty Jean Fassett and husband Gary of Astor, Florida; brother-in-law, Nicholas Leal, Fort Wayne, Indiana; niece, Theresa Hammond and Husband Roy, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Many second cousins and their children, brother-in-law, Karl-Heinz Schumann and wife Brigitte, daughter, Kirsten, son, Marc Schumann, Wife Yvonne, son, Felix; sister-in-law, Christa Mansour, brother-in-law, Dr. Omar Mansour, sons, Dergaan (Delli) Mansour, wife Ika and children and son, Omar Mansour Jr. (All Live in Germany).
ALL OF OUR WONDERFUL EMPLOYEES, Josh Mcleskey, Patty L. Suiter, Ellen Desilvio, Katie Hooper, Lydia Nichols, Margot Craven, Helga Ricci and Bea Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT, 17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090, https://www.thejourneyhomeproject.org/
"My beloved husband Johnnie, my best friend, partner of 52 years of marriage, my love for you has grown greater each day and will be forever, until we meet again!" - Elke
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 15, 2020.