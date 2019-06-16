|
Johnnie Katherine Thomas
Clarksville - Johnnie Katherine Thomas, 95, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence.
Johnnie was born on February 2, 1924, in Clarksville, TN to the late Raymond S. Hicks Sr. and Ellie C. McElvoy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis R. Thomas; brother, James M. Hicks; and two sisters, Ira Mai Balthrop and Eloise Phillips.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
Johnnie was a loving daughter, wife, sister, and aunt. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Johnnie loved playing basketball and was a member of the Clarksville High State Basketball Team in the 40's.
Johnnie is survived by five nieces, Cathy (Max) Downs, Susan (Raymond) Teague, Beth Hicks, Jan (Scott) Smoak, and Cindy (Jay) Cole; seven nephews, David (Donna) Balthrop, Raymond S. (Jennifer) Hicks III, Danny (Lisa) Phillips, Mike Phillips, Jerry (Jo) Ashford, Jody (Barbara) Ashford, and Tab Ashford; brother, Raymond S. Hicks Jr.; sister, Margaret Ashford; sister-in-law, Sarah Hicks; three great nephews, Kelly (Jennifer) Downs, Kevin (Martha) Downs, and John David Balthrop; three great nieces, Jennifer Teague, Samantha (Mark) Chester, and Morgan (Jesse) Zumbro; three great great nephews, Andrew Downs, Shane Cardwell, and Peyton Zumbro; three great great nieces, Ali Downs, Emma Chester, and Gracie Chester; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Max Downs, Kelly Downs, Andrew Downs, David Balthrop, Raymond Teague, Shane Cardwell, Jesse Zumbro, Raymond Hicks, and Mark Chester.
Many thanks to Doris, Diane, Cathy, Felicia, Kassie, and Dot for their loving care.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 16, 2019