Johnnie McClanahan
Clarksville -
A Celebration of Life service for Johnnie McClanahan, age 62 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Johnnie passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1958 in Germany to V.K. and Pauline McClanahan who precede him in death. Johnnie could fix anything mechanical, loved watching westerns, and visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved companion of 31 years, Ellen Allen; children: Jonathan (Rachel) McClanahan, Ashley McClanahan, Robert (Lisa) Allen, and Wendy Davis; and grandchildren: Brennen, Trey, Clayten, Jack, and Rowan.
