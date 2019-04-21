|
|
Johnny Albright
Clarksville - Julian "Johnny' Albright, 81 of Biloxi, MS, formerly of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.
The family will receive friends for a Time of Remembrance on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Street United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Johnny entered into this life on June 16, 1937 in Montgomery County, TN son of the late, Maurice and Dena Graham Albright. He worked for radio stations WABD and WDXN. He also formerly announced for Austin Peay State University ball games. Johnny was a Methodist, and a 1955 graduate of Clarksville High School.
Survivors include his wife, Jewell Albright; of Biloxi, MS; daughter, Cindy (Ed) Baggett; of Clarksville, TN; son, Wayne (Lea) Albright; of Tampa, FL; brothers, Larry (Donna) Albright; of Clarksville, TN and Phillip (Sue) Albright; of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Josh (Betsy) Baggett, Payton Baggett, Janie Albright, and Jacob Albright, two great-grandchildren, and children by marriage, Darla (Bob) Adams; of Little Rock, AR and Wesley McKibbon; of Biloxi, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019