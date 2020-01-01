|
|
Jolene Kelley Slate
Clarksville - Jolene Kelley Slate, 60, went to be with the Lord and was reunited her husband of 39 years, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. John Richardson and Ben Moore officiating.
Burial will follow in First Canaan Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Slate was born on March 25, 1959 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Joe Henry Kelley and Pauline Bryant Kelley.
She was a member of First Canaan Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening. She gave up her career as a talented barber to devote her time to support her kids in sports, school, and life. Jolene was a devoted mother and loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Butch" Slate, and brother, Dennis "Tank" Kelley.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Leslie) Slate, Davis (Shannon) Slate; daughters, Kelly (Derek) Berryman, Tiffany (Jacob) Traylor; and grandchildren, Bailey Slate, Ally Slate and Slate Berryman;
Pallbearers will be; Bobby Slate, Davis Slate, Derek Berryman, Jacob Traylor, Bob Stewart, Billy Strange, Justin Wooden, and Jerry Slate.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020