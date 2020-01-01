Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene Slate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene Kelley Slate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jolene Kelley Slate Obituary
Jolene Kelley Slate

Clarksville - Jolene Kelley Slate, 60, went to be with the Lord and was reunited her husband of 39 years, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. John Richardson and Ben Moore officiating.

Burial will follow in First Canaan Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Slate was born on March 25, 1959 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Joe Henry Kelley and Pauline Bryant Kelley.

She was a member of First Canaan Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening. She gave up her career as a talented barber to devote her time to support her kids in sports, school, and life. Jolene was a devoted mother and loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Butch" Slate, and brother, Dennis "Tank" Kelley.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Leslie) Slate, Davis (Shannon) Slate; daughters, Kelly (Derek) Berryman, Tiffany (Jacob) Traylor; and grandchildren, Bailey Slate, Ally Slate and Slate Berryman;

Pallbearers will be; Bobby Slate, Davis Slate, Derek Berryman, Jacob Traylor, Bob Stewart, Billy Strange, Justin Wooden, and Jerry Slate.

On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jolene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now