Jonathan Atkins



Cunningham - Jonathan Glenn Atkins, age 15, of Cunningham, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Chambers officiating.



Jonathan's family will receive friends Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Yellow Creek Baptist Church and again on Monday from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Jonathan entered this life on February 22, 2004 in Clarksville, TN. He was a freshman at Montgomery Central High School, a student of the Agriscience Program, member of FFA, and an avid outdoorsman. Jonathan enjoyed fishing, any type of hunting, baseball, and spending time with his friends. He was loved by many and took joy in standing up for others. He was a kind-hearted boy, who loved his family, and always had a smile on his face.



He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Glenn Henry Atkins.



Survivors include his mother, Erika (Danny) Bowles; father, Johnny (Teri) Atkins; brothers, Devon Bowles, and Clayton Atkins; sisters, Shelby Atkins, Kierston Bowles, Carly Bowles, and Kaylee Atkins; step-sister, Makenzie West; step-brother, Joe Todd; maternal grandparents, Cheryl Poff, Michael Kondwros, Tommy and Mary Bowles; paternal grandparents, Joey and Brenda Atkins; maternal great-grandparents, Connie Poff, Chuck and Betty Poff, Anna and Larry Shelby; paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Atkins; uncle, Kyle (Amanda) Kondwros; cousin, Cora Kondwros; nephew, Lukas Potter, and many great-aunts and great-uncles.



Pallbearers will be Scotty Baldwin, Fred Peters, Jeremy Radford, Danny Boner (Mr. B), Matt Norris, Brian Black, Shannon Ferrell, Jacob Bowles, and Devon Bowles.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jonathan Atkins Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kim Herndon or Christy Houston at Montgomery Central High School, 3955 Hwy 13, Cunningham, TN 37052, (931) 387-3201.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary