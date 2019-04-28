Jonathan Lancaster



Ashland City - Jonathan Lancaster, age 18, of Ashland City, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, alongside his sister, Alayna Lancaster, due to injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident, on their way to school.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hilldale Church of Christ with Bro. Steve Kirby and Bro. Jeff Shocklee officiating. Burial will follow at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens.



The Lancaster family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hilldale Church of Christ and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Jonathan entered into this life on January 10, 2001 in Nashville, TN to Bryan and Dana Waller Lancaster. He was a Christian, a senior at Clarksville Christian School, and a member of the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing. Jonathan was active in the choir, clay shooting, basketball, and was planning to attend Harding University in the fall.



In addition to his parents, survivors include his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Diane Waller, of Whites Creek; paternal grandparents, Bill and Billie Lancaster, of Jonesborough, TN.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarksville Christian School.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary