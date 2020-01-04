Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Jonathan Michael Ligon


1985 - 2019
Clarksville - Age 34, passed away December 30, 2019 in Nashville, Tn. He was born February 11, 1985 in Hopkinsville, Ky. He was a 2004 graduate of Northeast High School and attended ITT College studying Computer Programming. He was employed by Dell and Trane . He is survived by parents, Michael & Lisa Ligon, brother, Darrius Ligon & son Joshua Ligon & Andrea Snorton a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020, 12-2 with funeral to follow at First Missionary Baptist Church. Hooker Funeral Home, Pastor Robert P. Harris, Jr. Eulogist. Interment Cave Springs Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
