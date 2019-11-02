Services
Clarksville - Jonel Tabor Evans of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019 at home with her family gathered around her.

She was born in El Dorado, AR on July 18, 1931, the daughter of G.H. and Pearl Toler Tabor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter F Clark; sister, Helene Tabor House; brothers, George Harrell Tabor and James Donald Tabor. She is survived by her husband, Francis Evans; daughter, Robin Kean and her husband, Andy of Clarksville; daughter, Karen Lynne Compton and her husband, Silas, Kingsland, AR; step-son, Leland Evans and his wife, Sarah of Elkton, KY; step-son, Don Evans and his wife Jeannine of Alexandria, KY, and grandchildren Michael, Kara (Wesley), Rylan (Taylor), Khroy (Jenny), Amanda (Jacob), Brett (Megan), and Alyssa (Kyle).

Jonel was a retired teacher having taught in Arkansas and Tennessee for over 50 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society, and Clarksville's Hilldale Baptist Church. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23 and her deepest desire was to live a life of service to her Lord. She served as a church organist and pianist for many years.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:30 until the start of service at 2:00 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
