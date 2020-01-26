|
|
Jones "Ross" Edlin
Clarksville - Jones Ross Edlin, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Vietnam Veteran, Pilot, Crocheter, Ret. U.S. Army Major, lake lover, contractor, builder of bird boxes, passed away on January 26, 2020, at 12:07 a.m. at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on March 1, 1939 in Montgomery County son of the late Jones Boyd Edlin and Aloise Ross Edlin.
In addition to those hobbies mentioned above, he loved going to Becky's Country Café every morning to visit and have breakfast with his friends. He also religiously watched the Atlanta Braves.
Ross was married to Darothy Bumpus Edlin for 61 ½ years. Together they have five children: Connie Baggett (Kenny), Billy Ross Edlin, Ronnie Edlin (Charlotte), Charlie Edlin (Dianne), Judi Adkins (Russell), and daughter-in-law Ginger Edlin Parker (Thomas). They also have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who were the apples of his eyes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jones Boyd Edlin and Aloise Ross Edlin and his brothers, Russell and Charles (Chuck) Edlin.
The service will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Harriet J. Bryan presiding. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and 10 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday. Burial will follow with full Army Honors at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Special thanks are due to Dr. Bill Grabenstein and Dr. Jigar Shah and staff; the Tennova Home Health nurses and therapists (whom he loved) and Tennova Healthcare and staff.
Grandsons/in-laws will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund C/O Dawn Smith 5920 Buckner Road, Cumberland Furnace, TN 37051.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020