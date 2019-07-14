Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maggiano's Little Italy
4400 Sharon Rd.
Charlotte, NC
Resources
Jonnisue Monroe Roylance


1961 - 2019
Jonnisue Monroe Roylance Obituary
Jonnisue Monroe Roylance

Charlotte - Jonni Roylance, age 57, died at home unexpectedly on July 8, 2019 at 7:27 am. surrounded by her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maggiano's Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Rd. Charlotte, NC 28211.

Jonni was born on October 6, 1961 in Willoughby, OH but during infancy her family relocated to Clarksville, TN.

Jonni graduated from Clarksville High School with the class of 1979. Jonni was a true adventurer who participated in many Outward Bound expeditions, earned her pilot's license as a teenager and was an avid nature photographer. Following high school, Jonni suffered a tragic accident that left her wheel chair bound for the remainder of her years; however, the accident did not keep her from experiencing a full and rich life.

Jonni relocated to Charlotte, NC in 1982. She drank, partied and drifted until she met her future wife in 1994. Jonni and her family took more trips to Disney than most people will ever experience. She had a great love for all things Harry Potter. Her love of animals was known far and wide. Jonni's home was filled with cats, fish, guinea pigs, bearded dragons, turtles and dogs. Her special relationship with Blaine, her faithful service dog, was a beautiful thing to witness.

Jonni was preceded in death by her parents Georgene and Robert Roylance, as well as her brother George Hager. Those left to mourn her amazing life are her loving wife of 25 years, Paulanne Jo Rinker, her devoted son, Ian Roylance Rinker, her biological father, Ronald Hager, his wife Mary and step siblings T.K. Lee and Robert Roylance Jr., as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

To celebrate Jonni's love of animals please consider a donation in her honor to Canine Companions for Independence (www. CCI.org) where her beloved Blaine was trained as her companion dog.

On-line condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 14, 2019
