Clarksville - Age 30, passed away March 4, 2020 after a tragic car accident in Warner Robbins, Ga. He was born July 3, 1989 in Clarksville. He was educated in Clarkville School System. He enlisted in teh Air Force Dec. 16, 2008 and served his country proudly. He was preceded in death by grandmother Wanda Jackson. He is survived by wife, Jenniver Wells Witherspoon, daughter, Jordin, parents, Desiree Witherspoon & Eric Poole, grandparents, Clyde Jackson, Bobby Harrison, Alice Jean Allred & John Alston, siblings, Alexander(Cynthia) Witherspoon, Khursheed(Dimeonanna) Witherspoon, Eboni Withrespoon & Gabrielle(Melvin) Bracy a host of relatives & friends. Funeral Service Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2pm at Christ The Healer 1295 Paradise Hill Rd. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020