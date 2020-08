Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Angelo Lobosco



Joseph Angelo Lobosco, age 21, passed away unexpectedly on August 23rd, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Joseph Lobosco Sr and Linda Esposito on September 15th, 1998. Joey was an animal lover, a hard worker and all around free spirit. He's remembered by his close friends and siblings. "sic parvis magna"









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store