Joseph Anthony "Tony" Hoffman
Clarksville - Joseph Anthony "Tony" Hoffman, age 59, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital.

Joseph was born June 28, 1960 at Fort. Campbell, KY to Cecil Hoffman and Louise Legate Hoffman.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Cecil and Louise Hoffman; daughters, Erica (Nick) Dettman, Rachel (Eric) Vurpillat Gillette, and Madison (Jason) Gray; sisters, Linda (Paul) Miller, Gwen Crites and Shirlaine (Johnny) Walker and two grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
