Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Sugar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Marion, KY
Joseph Brown Jr, Lt Col USMC (Ret.) of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence.

In keeping with Joe's wishes, no services are planned. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the family plot at Sugar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Marion, KY.

Joe was born September 20, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan son of the late, Joseph Bryan Brown, Sr. and Nannie Elizabeth Travis Brown. He entered the Marine Corps in 1947 and retired in 1970 after 23 years of honorable service, boot training at Parris Island, SC and retiring at Quantico, VA. He served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was a graduate of Brigham Young University. Joe also retired in 1985 from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Ventura, California, where he served as Office Manager.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Danielson Brown; sons, Joseph Bryan Brown III, David Bruce (Tana) Brown; daughter, Mary Christine (Grant) Ellingson; sisters, Betty De Witt, and Lida Louise Harris; grandchildren, Eric David Brown, Brett Joseph Ellingson, Jessica (Shawn) Webb, and Ryan Wayne Ellingson, and four great-grandsons; Jaxon, Zachary, Mason, and Beckham Webb.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
