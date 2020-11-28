1/1
Joseph Garland
1981 - 2020
Joseph Garland

Clarksville - Age 39 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Viewing Monday, November 30, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Joseph Carter Garland was born on July 18, 1981 in Hinesville, GA to Elder Jimmie M. Garland and Pastor (Dr.) Jane W. Garland. He was a 1999 graduate of Kenwood High. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette' R. Garland and brother, Jimmie M. Garland, Jr.

Joseph leaves to cherish his loving memories sons, Ja'Tai Harley- Garland and Zakharii Harrison; parents, Pastor (Dr.) Jane W. and Elder Jimmie M. Garland; sisters, Jessica B. Garland, Jo Ann Garland and Tracy Tucker all of Clarksville, TN; aunts, Betty (Calvin) House, Jacqueline Garland- Wade, Ethel (Herman) Anderson and Jeanette' Taylor; uncles, Larry (Dianne) Garland, James C. Miller, Larry (Jacqueline) Taylor, David T. Miller and Rev. Albert W. Miller; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, one great nephew, one great niece and one God-Son Dzhae Outlaw of Clarksville, TN.

Foston funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
