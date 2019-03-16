|
|
Joseph "Joe" R. Kraeske
Oak Ridge - November 11, 1960 - December 25, 2018
Joe passed away at his home on December 25th, 2018. Joe loved his family and friends and was passionate about The Beatles, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and UT sports.
Family and friends are welcome at Joe's Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 23rd at 2pm at: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1324 Gholson Road, Clarksville, TN.
Joe is survived by his brother, Jim Kraeske; sister-in-law, Angie Kraeske; and nieces, Emily and Natalie Kraeske, all of Oak Ridge, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Free Medical Clinic, 116 East Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019