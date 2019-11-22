|
|
Joseph Sowers
Clarksville, TN - Joseph Randall Sowers
1959-2019
Joseph Sowers, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. He was born on June 15, 1959 in Fort Campbell, KY to Mark Sowers and Donna (Hitchings) Sowers. He is preceded in death by his father.
Survivors, in addition to his mother Donna, include, his brother, Michael Sowers of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Marcy Wheelock of Zearing, IA and Rhonda Betten of Tampa, FL.
Cremation services will be handled by Sykes Funeral Home. Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019