Josephine Meriwether



Clarksville - Age 94 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Garden.



She was born February 1, 1926 in Montgomery to Ada Brewer and Jesse Oldham, Sr. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Larry Meriwether, grandson, Larry " Boopie" Meriwether, Jr, great-granddaughter, I'Yanna Rawlins Meriwether, sisters, Virginia "Dogo" Hargrow and Annie Mae Lyle and brother, Rev. Jesse Oldham, Jr. Mrs. Josephine was a faithful member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board, Green Pheobe, Mass Chair and Ladies Chorus.



She leaves to cherish her loving memories grandchildren, William A. (La'Wanda) Jenkins, Charles Walter Meriwether and Michael Tremble; 2 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother, George (Bobbie) Oldham; devoted nieces, Rhonda (Jerry) Lyle and Cynthia (Vernon) Lightner; nephews, Ricky (Linda) Griffin, Reginald "Reggie" Lyle and Rodney Lyle; daughter-in-law DeLesa Meriwether, host of cousins, family and friends.



