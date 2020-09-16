1/1
Josephine Meriwether
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Meriwether

Clarksville - Age 94 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Garden.

She was born February 1, 1926 in Montgomery to Ada Brewer and Jesse Oldham, Sr. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Larry Meriwether, grandson, Larry " Boopie" Meriwether, Jr, great-granddaughter, I'Yanna Rawlins Meriwether, sisters, Virginia "Dogo" Hargrow and Annie Mae Lyle and brother, Rev. Jesse Oldham, Jr. Mrs. Josephine was a faithful member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board, Green Pheobe, Mass Chair and Ladies Chorus.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories grandchildren, William A. (La'Wanda) Jenkins, Charles Walter Meriwether and Michael Tremble; 2 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother, George (Bobbie) Oldham; devoted nieces, Rhonda (Jerry) Lyle and Cynthia (Vernon) Lightner; nephews, Ricky (Linda) Griffin, Reginald "Reggie" Lyle and Rodney Lyle; daughter-in-law DeLesa Meriwether, host of cousins, family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931) 647-5451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved