|
|
Josephine Tamara Vance-Galbreath
Clarksville - Age 67, passed away March 8, 2020 at Ahava Healthcare. She was born October 4, 1952 in Clarksville to Crawford and Marie Roberts Vance. She was educated in the Montgomery County Schools graduating from Clarksville High. She was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by children, Trinette (Orlando) Waters, David C. Sanford III (Keishia), Tray (Leah) Galbreath, Tamara Danielle Galbreath grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Service Thursday, 12noon at Fifth Ward Baptist Church. Rev. C.W. Radford, Pastor. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020