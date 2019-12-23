|
Josh Denison
Clarksville - Josh Denison, age 39, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Josh was born June 23, 1980, in Lexington, TN, to John Christopher Denison and Teri White Denison.
Josh was the manager of Comfort Supply. He was the baseball coach at Northeast High School and Clarksville Academy, alongside his best friend, Dustin Smith. Mr. Denison was a mentor to his players and worked with their parents to assure their success. He attended Oakland Church of Christ and Renovation Church. He was a Godly man, who was strong in his faith. Josh was a very genuine man who loved and cared about people. He was an avid Tennessee Vols and Austin Peay fan. He loved baseball and spending time with his nieces. Josh loved his family dearly, especially his mother.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 27, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Don Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, and Friday, December 27, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Brandi Griffis (Evan McDermott); three nieces, Payton Griffis, Taylor Griffis, and Ava McDermott; maternal grandmother, Sue White; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his beloved dog, Ella.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Royal Denison and Rachel Denison; and maternal grandfather, Clifford White.
Pallbearers will be John Christopher Denison, Dustin Smith, Evan McDermott, Bobby Britain, Spencer White, Ben Pendergrast, Andrew Pendergrast, Clayton Phillips, Walter Hackney, and Jimmy Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Northeast High School Baseball Teams Class of 2004 - 2017 and Clarksville Academy Baseball Teams Class of 2017 - 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Payton's honor, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite 415, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019