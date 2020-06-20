Joshua Duke Funderburk
Clarksville - Joshua Duke Funderburk, age 45, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence.
Joshua was born, May 11, 1975 in Heidelberg, Germany, to Patricia Graham Funderburk and the late William C. Funderburk.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Patricia Graham Funderburk; brother, William Luke Funderburk of Clarksville, Tn; sister-in-law, Rachel Funderburk of Clarksville, TN; Nephews, Alex Funderburk of Hawaii and Logan Funderburk of Clarksville, TN; nieces, Abby Funderburk, Ainsley Funderburk and Reagan Funderburk, all from Clarksville, TN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.