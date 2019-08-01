|
Joshua Ellis
Clarksville - Age 32, passed away July 22, 2019. He was born December 30, 1986 in Clarksville to Elaine Long and William Ellis. He was educated in Clarksville Mont. Co. Schools. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by father, William Ellis Jr. (Ernestine) of Nashville, TN. sisters, Mahogany Chanel Harris (Jonathan) of Chesterfield, VA, Maria Anastasha Caldwell (Jamal) of Virginia Beach, VA; children Je'Vaeh Chanel Ellis & Kamryn Raynell Ellis; favorite aunt Kathy Stacker of Clarksville, TN; companion, Cyerra Nacoya Fort of Guthrie, Ky. a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, 5-8 at funeral home. Funeral Saturday 3pm at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Edgefield Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019