Joy Elaine Beasley Lindsley
Nashville - Joy Elaine Lindsley, 92, retired employee of Ingram Industries and longtime resident of Nashville, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The Bridge at Columbia.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Tusculum Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born March 7, 1927 in Loretto, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus Beasley and the late Juliet Wilson Beasley. On May 16, 1953, she married Charles E. Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee, who preceded her in death on March 16, 2006. She was a graduate of Loretto High School, and also attended Draughon Business College. Mrs. Lindsley loved her family more than anything, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading her bible, and doing seamstress work for her family. Mrs. Lindsley was a member of the Woodbine and Tusculum Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and was very involved in the Bessie Harris Sunday school class for many decades.
She is survived by her children, Theresa (Carl) Brown of Columbia, TN, David Lindsley of Nashville, TN, Charlotte (Don) Carlin of Clarksville, TN, Louanne (John) Shankle of Bay Minette, AL; grandchildren, Hunter (Heather) Whitfield of Columbia, TN, Katie (Andy) Whitfield of Waterloo, WI, Maggie (Ryan) Crawford of Arlington, TN, Sarah Shankle of Bay Minette, AL, Ryan (Elizabeth) Shankle of Broomfield, CO; great grandchildren, Archer, Amelia, Leander, Lochlan, Ellowyn, Everleigh; sister, Linda (Fuad) Baali; brother-in-law, Will Williamson; sisters-in-law, Norma (Buddy) Ragan, and Ann Lindsley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leland Beasley, Wilma Bishop, Cyrus Beasley, Violet Jeannette, Olive Elsie Beasley, Hope Wilford, Jenny Williamson, Gayle Cunningham, June Farmer, and David Beasley.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019