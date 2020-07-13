Joy Moody
Clarksville - Joy Hillard Moody, age 83, of Clarksville, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 with Dr. Roger Freeman and Rev. Pat VanDyke officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Joy was born September 4, 1936 in Stewart County, daughter of Robert Allen Hilliard, Jr., and Helen Stelle Hilliard. Mrs. Moody was a graduate of Stewart County High School and Austin Peay State University. She was retired from the Tennessee Department of Human Services in Nashville. Joy was a member of First Baptist Church and the Montgomery County Master gardeners. She was and avid gardener and enjoyed reading.
In addition to her parents a son, Mark Garner Griffey; stepson, Gene Raymond Moody, Jr.; brother, Elwood Hilliard; and father of her children, Garner Griffey preceded her in death. Her husband, Gene R. Moody, Sr. of Clarksville survives her. A daughter, Susan Joy Hembree and James of Cedar Hill, TN and sons, David Keith Griffey and Sandra, Rickey Hilliard Griffey, and Brenda all of Clarksville, and Dr. Carl Allen Griffey of Roanoke, VA. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Glen Warren Moody, and Vicki Jayne Moody all of Clarksville. Brother, Paul Hilliard and Coleen of Pasco, WA. Twenty-one grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Also, thank you for her excellent care from caring doctors. Dr. Paula Watson of Vanderbilt Hospital and Dr. Michael Clark of Blanchfield Army Hospital.
Joy was her name, but it's what she brought to everyone's life that she touched. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals
Condolences may be made to Joy's family online at NaveFuneralHomes.com