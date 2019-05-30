|
|
Joy Myers
Dover - Jacqueline Joy Myers, age 89 of Dover, passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Diversicare of Dover. She was born February 26, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of the late John and Nora Windemiller. Mrs. Myers was a member of the Dyers Creek First Church of God and a longtime member of the Explorers Bible Study in Clarksville, TN.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay Myers, brothers Duane Windemiller and Don Windemiller, and sister, Neila Rohr.
Survivors include her daughters Janice Myers, Indianapolis, IN, Jill Wallace (Jeff), Dover, TN, grandchildren, Nathaniel Wallace (Shira Ben Israel), Gracie Hogue (Matthew), and great granddaughter, Orah Shalvah.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Friday, May 31 at Dyers Creek First Church of God with her son-in-law, Rev. Jeff Wallace to officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Dyers Creek Church of God from 11 am until the time of service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School class.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 30, 2019