Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dyers Creek First Church of God
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Dyers Creek First Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Myers


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy Myers Obituary
Joy Myers

Dover - Jacqueline Joy Myers, age 89 of Dover, passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Diversicare of Dover. She was born February 26, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of the late John and Nora Windemiller. Mrs. Myers was a member of the Dyers Creek First Church of God and a longtime member of the Explorers Bible Study in Clarksville, TN.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay Myers, brothers Duane Windemiller and Don Windemiller, and sister, Neila Rohr.

Survivors include her daughters Janice Myers, Indianapolis, IN, Jill Wallace (Jeff), Dover, TN, grandchildren, Nathaniel Wallace (Shira Ben Israel), Gracie Hogue (Matthew), and great granddaughter, Orah Shalvah.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Friday, May 31 at Dyers Creek First Church of God with her son-in-law, Rev. Jeff Wallace to officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Dyers Creek Church of God from 11 am until the time of service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School class.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now