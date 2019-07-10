Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
1955 - 2019
Clarksville - Mary "Joyce" Joy Bumpus was born in Clarksville, Tn on April 10, 1955. She entered Heaven's gates on July 5, 2019.

A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Joyce enjoyed cooking for her family and baking. She enjoyed making pies and chess squares. Although, you never knew what you were getting because she has used salt instead of sugar plenty of times. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in church, and playing cards with her family. She even enjoyed watching her son and grandchildren play baseball and softball. In the later years she enjoyed watching Andy Griffith and visits from family and friends.

Joyce was a member of Community Church of God. Joyce worked loyally in her church until she became ill. She enjoyed working with kids Sunday School and singing gospel music.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; Jake Martin and Ira Bell Jones Martin, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard M. Bumpus; children Michelle Sims and her husband Chris Sims and Timmy Bumpus, children by marriage; Shelia Smith, Rita Smith, and Terry Bumpus. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Malik Bowen-Sims, Adrian Smith, Chris Sims, Eric Smith, Lee Daniel, and Zachary Bumpus.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 10, 2019
