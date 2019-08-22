|
Joyce Dunn
Southside - A Celebration of Life service for Joyce Ann Richardson Dunn, age 77 of Southside, will be Friday, August 23, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rye's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 1:00PM to 7:00 PM and again on Friday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Landon Dunn and siblings: Norris Richardson, Billy Joe Richardson, A. Wilda Slaughter, Mickey Richardson, and Liston Richardson. She is survived by her children: Kimberly (LaMont) Trotter, Todd (Jan) Dunn, Cary (Kelly) Dunn, Marcie Dunn, and Stacie (Jennifer) Dunn; grandchildren: Cody Dunn, Sarah Beth Johnson, Jessica Shipp, Megan Dunn, Matthew Trotter, and Dailey Dunn; great-grandchildren: Abbigail Dunn, Bracken Johnson and Linley Jo Johnson; and sister-in-law, Lucille Richardson.
Joyce Dunn entered this life on June 26, 1942, daughter of Smith Earl Richardson and Wilma Mina Robinson Richardson. Joyce was a loving wife to her husband, William Landon Dunn, who passed away in 2013. They were married for 53 years. She was a loving mama to her five children, grandma to her six grandchildren, and a great-grandma to three.
She was a housewife and homemaker. In addition to cooking three meals a day for her husband and five children as she raised them, she cooked a Sunday meal for her children and grandchildren. Many, many precious memories were made on those Sundays. She coached her daughters in Little League, ran the concession stand, and volunteered for many years at Montgomery Central Elementary, Montgomery Central Middle, and Montgomery Central High Schools in all capacities. Finally, all five of her children were active in many sports. She never missed any games or any other events her children participated in.
Pallbearers will be Cody Dunn, Matthew Trotter, Jamie Johnson, Andre Shipp, Jake Sirmeyer, Scotty Richardson, Bobby Richardson, and Todd Devers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Landon Dunn Memorial Student Athlete Scholarship Fund c/o Tina Augustine at F&M Bank 50 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019