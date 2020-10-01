1/1
Joyce Imogene Joiner
Joyce Imogene Joiner

Clarksville - Joyce Imogene Joiner, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her residence.

Joyce was born April 3, 1940, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Robert Earl Shemwell and Ruby Marie Champlin Shemwell. She was also preceded her husband, Richard Joiner; one brother, Ray Shemwell; and three sisters, Daisey Shamwell, Nancy Wallace, and Anna Ruth Shemwell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, October 3, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Darrell (Debbie) Lane and Robert P. (Elaine) Lane; two daughters, Sandra (Paul) Dutton and Lana (Andy) Morris; one brother, Charlie Shemwell; three sisters, Louise Lee, Brenda Moreland, and Carol (Wade) Cothran; ten grandchildren, Leslie Davenport, Robert Lane, Zachary Lane, Adena Petsch, Jacob Lane, Jennifer Morris, Ashley Morris, Bradley Morris, Brooke Morris, and Chris Morris; and eleven great grandchildren, Cassie Lane, Lacey Lane, Miles Davenport, Weston Davenport, Lindsey Morris, Leah Moore, Ryan Morris, Logan Austell, Harper Lane, Sabastian Petsch, and Leon Petsch.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
