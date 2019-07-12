|
|
Joyce R. Petty
Clarksville - Joyce R. Petty, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence.
Joyce was born January 9, 1926, in Lynnville, TN, to the late Lloyd Robinson and Vera Foster Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James R. Petty; three siblings, James, Lindsey, and Harry; and one brother-in-law, Earl; and two sisters-in-law, Orean and Frances.
Joyce was a homemaker and had a family business. She loved to play Bridge, gardening, crafting, and family outings. Joyce was a true Atlanta Braves fan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, July 13, from 1:00 PM until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Joyce is survived by two children, Rebecca Susan Petty (John) Rye of Clarksville and Richard Steven (Jan) Petty of Woodbridge, VA; two siblings, Pearl Dennis of Nashville, TN and Allen (Fay) Robinson of Lynnville, TN; five grandchildren, Jay (Deb) Rye of California, Jimmy (Nan) Rye of Tennessee, Andy (Sonja) Rye of Tennessee, Lauren (Scott) Holmes of Virginia, and Cameron (Katy) Petty of Virginia; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 12, 2019