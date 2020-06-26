Joyce Sager
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Verna "Joyce" Sager, age 78 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Joyce passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born on October 5, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Vernon and Blondell Albright Poole. Joyce was a member of Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church and very active in the Womens Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, cooking, doing puzzles, writing poetry, and making quilts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Sager, daughter-in-law Sherry Sager, grandson Steven Sager, and 9 siblings. Joyce is survived by her sons: Michael Sager, Vince Sager, Craig (Sandi) Sager; daughter Michelle (James Courtney) Williamson; siblings: Bobby, Margie, Ruby, Keith, Linda, and Sharon; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Please visit Joyce's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
