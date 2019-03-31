Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita H. Jackson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita H. Jackson Obituary
Juanita H. Jackson

Clarksville - Juanita H. Jackson, 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

Juanita was born on January 24, 1936, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Douglas Hodges and Mary Alice Ramey Hodges. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Jackson and three brothers, Bracky Hodges, Doug Hodges, and Tommy Hodges.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Joel Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Yarbrough Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday, April 1, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Juanita was a retired paralegal with Bateman and Bateman Law Firm. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Juanita is survived by her son, Christopher (Heather) Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN; two daughters, Lisa (Paul) Drake of Hermitage, TN and Julie (James) Vaughn of Knoxville, TN; four sisters, Mary Margaret Ham of Gallatin, TN, Elizabeth A. Moore, Brenda Biter, and Alice Moul of Clarksville, TN; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now