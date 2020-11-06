1/1
Juanita McKinney
1936 - 2020
Juanita McKinney

Clarksville - Mrs. Eddie Juanita McKinney, age 84 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home. She was born May 22, 1936 in Trigg County, KY, daughter of the late G.M. and Mary Bell Hendricks McCord.

Mrs. McKinney was owner and operator of Magnolia Flower and Gift Shop, Clarksville, TN for over 50 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 547 and the American Legion Auxiliary, Oak Grove, KY. She was active with the Clarksville-Montgomery PTA Committee and the New Providence Girl Scouts. Mrs. McKinney was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Clarksville, TN.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mercer McKinney, Jr., brothers, Irvin Wayne McCord, Grace Marshall McCord, and sisters, Mary Ann McCord Devereaux Bacthel, Minnie Gee McCord Baggett, and Amanda McCord-Johnson.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Catherine Robey (John), Clarksville, son, Barry Lynn Carpenter (Joyce), Clarksville, brother, Richard Harold McCord, KY, Mitchell E. McCord (Debbie), Hickory Point, TN, Timothy Lynn McCord, Clarksville, TN, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and her wonderful friend and caregiver Mrs. Bonnie Deason.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Dorothy Chatham Hartzog officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery, LBL, KY.

We encourage all who are comfortable attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those who are unable to attend, online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
NOV
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
